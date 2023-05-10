The intersection of West 10th Street and Kettles Avenue, near the scene of a police-involved shooting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow

A Lakeland Police Officer and a 13-year-old boy are being treated for gunshot wounds, but have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lakeland Police officials.

It happened near the intersection of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Lakeland. Multiple LPD squad cars, unmarked police vehicles and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Incident Command Vehicle were on the scene. Tenth Street is blocked off at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“At this time, one male officer and one male juvenile were shot,” LPD spokeswoman Robin Tillett said in a text to LkldNow. “Both appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. We will be providing an update … this evening.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments. 

