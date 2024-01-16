Lakeland Assistant Fire Chief Mike Williams and his wife Carol were headed out on a vacation on Dec. 28, traveling north on I-75, when they spotted a small SUV on fire in the treeline near Ocala.

Williams, 52, parked his truck, ran to his toolbox and grabbed a claw hammer.

“I didn’t hesitate,” Williams told LkldNow on Tuesday morning.

Flames were already encircling the small SUV when Williams smashed out the passenger side window and tried to pull the unconscious driver to safety, but the man was stuck. Then he ran to the driver’s side and smashed out that window, but he struggled again to get the man out through the window, so he managed to unlock the door, open it, get the man out of the seatbelt and pull him out of the car — suffering first-degree burns on his own hands, face and scalp in the process.

A trauma nurse showed up and helped Williams pull the man a safe distance away from the now-fully engulfed vehicle.

“I honestly was more afraid of failing because I knew the gentleman was in the car and unconscious and the first attempt to pull him through the window was unsuccessful and there was a moment there I thought that I was going to be unsuccessful,” Williams told LkldNow. “That’s probably been the biggest thing that was on my mind. And, thankfully in the second attempt, I was able to get him out.”

The burning SUV that LFD Assistant Chief Mike Williams pulled a man from on Dec. 28. | Courtesy WCJB

Williams retrieved a medical bag from his truck and he and the nurse were able to evaluate the man before Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived.

The man eventually regained consciousness before being sent to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital’s burn unit for second- and third-degree burns on his legs. Williams declined treatment at the scene, although a firefighter gave Williams a bunker gear coat to keep him from any further burns.

At Tuesday morning’s City Commission meeting, City Manager Shawn Sherrouse surprised Williams with the city’s Heroism Award, which is rarely given. Sherrouse read a letter from Marion County Fire Chief James Banta.

“Chief Williams’ humility was as remarkable as his bravery,” Banta wrote. “He sought no praise for his actions, and was content knowing that he had had the opportunity to save a life … Chief Williams’ actions performed off duty exemplify the highest standards of community service and bravery. Recognizing his valor would be a fitting tribute and an inspiration to others.”

Banta said the only thing Williams asked for was the return of his claw hammer, which they found and sent back to Lakeland. Sherrouse handed Williams a plaque and a new claw hammer to replace the one that incurred minor damage in the rescue.

Williams told city commissioners that it’s an honor to serve the community.

“We get to come to work and serve the community and, yes, there are times when we do put ourselves in harm’s way,” Williams said.

The Heroism Award given to Lakeland Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Williams. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow

He added that the wives and husbands of firefighters usually only hear about what happens at work; they don’t usually witness it.

“I’d like to recognize my wife, Carol, because she not only stood on the side of the road, but she watched this unfold from beginning to the very end and it’s certainly traumatizing for someone who’s not used to seeing this on a regular basis. Thank you, Carol, for helping me keep it together.”

Carol Williams noted that her husband has been a firefighter for 30 years. The couple has been married for 32 years and has one son, who is 26 and works in information technology.

“Michael had no coat — he just had his jeans and his shorts,” she said. “He’s an amazing person.”

Williams said the only remnant of his burns is a small hot spot on the palm of his hand.

A Marion County Fire Rescue spokesperson said they had no update on the man’s condition.

See video of the fire here.