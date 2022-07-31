Kathleen McClory Floyd, 88

Kathleen McClory Floyd, of Lakeland, Florida, died surrounded by the warmth of her loving children, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.

She was born in Philadelphia and attended Immaculata College. Kathleen demonstrated that, in addition to her fiery wit, humor, and her stunningly good looks, she was also a gifted intellectual and a first-class athlete, serving as a point guard on the college basketball team. She was the perfect package of a human being, wrapped in short blonde hair, dotted with bright ocean blue eyes. Frederick Floyd met his wife on the shore at Sea Isle City by walking Kathleen’s mother home from Mass each day. Kathleen and Fred fell in love immediately. The two built a family and a home together, scattering a lifetime of memories across the Eastern Seaboard and raising their nine children in the cities of Moorestown, New Jersey, and Lakeland, Florida.

Kathleen could often be found “schooling the boys” in basketball in the driveway showing them how three pointers were made. During the 1980s recession she is known to have single handedly kept afloat the American bread industry due to her militant ritual of waking up at 5:00 am each morning to make a staggering 27 sandwiches for her nine children. She also enjoyed tap dancing on the floor above the bedrooms of the poor mischievous children who had overslept. One of Kathleen’s favorite memories was having a young Brad Pitt at her home and him showing his appreciation for her famous stuffed shells by surprising her with a fully cleaned kitchen.

Kathleen was a dedicated parishioner of 41 years at Resurrection Catholic Church and was involved with Bible Study and Eucharistic Ministry to the sick. She volunteered her time at Options for Women – Pregnancy Help Center. She and Fred were also founding parishioners of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lakeland. She loved serving the community and her friends.

Kathleen’s spirit is carried on by her nine children (Mary Barber, Frederick Floyd IV, Stephen Floyd, James Floyd, Christopher Floyd, John Floyd, Anne West Hummel, Robert Floyd, and Tony Floyd), 36 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, and the forever-friends and countless lives upon which Kathleen’s light regularly illuminated. Kathleen is now once more reunited with the love of her life, Dr. Frederick Floyd, and is surrounded by the embrace of her loving siblings, Florence, Mary, William and James.





Services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church at address 510 E. Carter Road, Lakeland, FL 33813. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.