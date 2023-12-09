As the holiday season rolls merrily along, gift-giving opportunities abound. The Polk Arts & Cultural Alliance (PACA) – Polk County’s Local Arts Agency – is encouraging everyone to consider adding art and cultural experiences to your holiday shopping list.

“When you buy local art, you’re not only giving someone a unique piece, but you’re also supporting a local small business,” said PACA Executive Director Daryl Ward. “It’s a fantastic way to keep the dollars here in the community and to offer something that’s a one-of-a-kind experience or work of art.”

There are several different types of artistic or cultural gifts; we’ve highlighted a few below.

Arts & Cultural Events

The holidays are a great time to give holiday-themed gifts. And what could be more perfect than seeing Florida Dance Theatre’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.” This traditional holiday dance extravaganza is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Perhaps, however, you like your holidays to be “all shook up!” If so, then the Ritz Theatre’s upcoming Elvis impersonator shows might be just your thing. On a different note, if you’re looking for something to do after the busy holiday season, then consider the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming production of “Madama Butterfly.” This classic Puccini opera is set for Jan. 20, 2024, at Branscomb Auditorium and will be sung in Italian with English subtitles. You can get tickets here.

And our local community theatres, Theatre Winter Haven and Lakeland Community Theatre, also have upcoming events that offer guests a night out on the town to see some fantastic theatrical productions. And finally, the RP Funding Center in Lakeland also offers many varied events to create the perfect date night.

Memberships

Giving someone the gift of a membership provides the recipient with a yearlong opportunity for arts and cultural fun. For example, memberships to the Polk Museum of Art or to Bok Tower Gardens offer a variety of experiences and special perks for their members.

Additionally, the Florida Children’s Museum’s annual membership is perfect for many months’ worth of educational enjoyment for both children and parents alike. And finally, a membership to organizations like Platform Art not only offers the member unique art experiences, but the funds also directly support public art.

Original Art or Art Classes

One of the most meaningful gifts someone can receive is an original work of art created right here in our community by a local artist. And many of these artists offer gift cards if you’re not exactly sure what gift would work best for your needs.

Local painter Stephen Koury is a renowned wildlife artist who not only has a variety of beautiful works for sale, but he also offers painting classes as well. Karen Moore, a local artist, offers nostalgic photographs of iconic road signs, making them the perfect gift for the well-traveled person on your gift-giving list.

Another idea is to check out a variety of art for sale through the “Arts & Rec” program sponsored by the City of Lakeland. They have many sites with art provided by local artists with varying price points.

Or consider giving your budding artist friends a membership in one of our local arts collectives. They will find tremendous support and resources from organizations like the Bartow Art Guild, the Lakeland Arts Association, the Ridge Art Association, or the Lake Wales Arts Council. Each group features meeting opportunities with like-minded artists who desire to create vibrant local arts and cultural communities.

Stephen Koury’s art workshop Polk history book Bok Tower A Scott Audette underwater portrait Polk County History Center, Bartow

But don’t forget there are also many “free” opportunities you can give through our local arts and cultural organizations – the only cost is your time, which of course, is the most valuable thing you can give.

Admission to the Polk Museum of Art remains free due to their generous benefactors, so make plans now to see the upcoming Rockwell/Wyeth exhibit that opens in January. And we can’t forget the Polk History Center which provides consistent rotating exhibits highlighting Polk’s history and culture. Admission is always free and they’re open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regardless of your budget and regardless as to your personal preferences, there are quite a few different ways to give the gift of arts and culture. Doing so will not only make your friends and family happy, but it will also continue to support our local artists and arts and cultural organizations. After all, how many Instant Pots can one family have!