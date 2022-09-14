Gary George Young, 84

Gary George Young, aged 84, was born in Buffalo, NY to Agnes McNeill Young and William George Young.

Gary met his bride of 59 years, Patricia Burke Young, at a high school dance. They became fast friends and were married in 1963. Gary is a graduate of Syracuse University where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. He took the greatest pride in his service in the United States Marine Corps. Semper Fi!

Gary worked for over 30 years as an operations manager for the phosphate company currently known as Mosaic. He took up golf and managed to achieve six holes in one in his decades-long pursuit of the game.

Gary and Patricia never tired of their search for adventure. They managed to experience every continent but Antarctica.





A voracious reader, Gary had a photographic memory and his knowledge of current events, wordplay and sharp wit ensured that his friends and family would be regularly challenged and left with a chuckle. He lived his life the way he wanted to, filled with love, laughter and warmth. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their four children, Kathleen Elizabeth (the late Russell) Reynolds, Karen Leigh (Scott) Benson, Sarah Lynn (Joseph) Doyle, and William Burke (Kristen Carney) Young. He was also a wonderful Papa to Haley and Tyler Doyle; Chelsea and Madelyn Reynolds; Alexandra, Riley, and Zachary Benson; and Oscar and Delilah Young. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.