DeSantis Introduces Another Poly Merger Option: USF

As the Florida Legislature ponders a proposal to place Florida Polytechnic University under the administrative control of the University of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has introduced another option: the University of South Florida. House Speaker Jose Oliva said he also likes the idea of merging both Florida Poly and Sarasota’s New College with Tampa-based USF; both have had previous affiliations with USF.

ALSO: Politico’s Florida Playbook roundup of state news includes a trio of items about the merger proposal, including a couple of quotes about Florida Poly’s origins. Said Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard, originator of the merger proposal: “When you make a political decision that is separate from the facts, you often make a bad decision.” And U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who opposed Florida Poly’s creation when he was in the Florida House, said on Twitter: “Florida Poly should never have been created. It was a boondoggle contrived to satisfy a powerful legislator.”