More than a thousand people lined the shores of Lake Mirror Monday for the city’s annual Public Safety Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Lakeland Police and Lakeland Fire departments. Photos by Kimberly C. Moore. Click on any photo to see larger versions of all the photos.
Keep Up With Lakeland
Each Thursday, we’ll send you the latest news, including a preview of weekend events
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.
Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.