The Lakeland City Commission was churched Tuesday morning before denying a plan to turn a long-closed downtown funeral home chapel into a bar and event space. The vote was 5-2.

Multiple residents spoke out against the proposal, many quoting Biblical scripture.

Commissioner Sam Simmons made the motion to deny a conditional use permit to business owner Stuart Simm and building owner Gregory Fancelli, saying it was incompatible with the area. Commissioners Bill Read and Mike Musick cast the two votes to allow the permit.

Voting to deny the bar/event space application were Mayor Bill Mutz and Commissioners Chad McLeod, Stephanie Madden, Sara Roberts McCarley and Sam Simmons. Commissioners Bill Read and Mike Musick favored allowing the business to operate. | Barry Friedman, LkldNow

Simm told commissioners before the vote that the name for the business would be changed from “The Chapel” to “The Garden Room,” a move prompted by controversy raised by photos that surfaced of Simm’s bartenders at the now-closed Federal Bar dressed as sexy nuns.

Issues discussed were the fact that its location at Massachusetts Avenue and Oak Street is across the street from a functioning church and that it was steps away from Mirrorton apartments.

City codes require a 300-foot separation between a church and a bar. The building is within 200 feet, although Simm said he was willing to move the entrance to the back door, which would place it beyond the 300-foot threshold.

Simm said after the meeting that he was consulting with his attorney about a possible appeal of the decision.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more details.