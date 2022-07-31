Central Florida SCORE Is Seeking Volunteers

SCORE started in 1964 as Service Corps of Retired Executives, and currently has more than 300 chapters nationally and over 11,000 volunteers spanning all fields of business and expertise. The official name was changed to the acronym SCORE to reflect the inclusion of the many volunteers who are current business owners. SCORE is a Resource Partner of the Small Business Administration.

Central Florida SCORE is the local chapter of a national organization of volunteers who are experienced in business and dedicated to mentoring startups and existing businesses. Confidential, no-cost mentoring is offered through face-to-face contact, email and virtual. In addition, educational workshops are offered throughout the year. Our volunteers are all business professionals who own or have owned businesses or retired executives from the corporate world.

Our chapter is growing and we are in need of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to serve in a variety of roles, from mentoring, education, and support in leadership roles.

Why Volunteer with SCORE?

Building a Future

Quite simply, if you want to make a lasting impact in your small business community, SCORE is the place to do that. We need dedicated professionals willing to “pay it forward”.

Qualifications for Becoming a SCORE Mentor

SCORE volunteer roles are varied and the qualifications for each are different. Check out the roles and apply to volunteer. We can help you find the best role fit for you.

What Can I Expect from Being a SCORE Mentor

As a SCORE Volunteer, you will be part of a large, highly-respected, national non-profit organization dedicated to the growth of small businesses across the U.S. You will work with many great people, all with a common vision to support small business owners. You will have the support and infrastructure of a local chapter and national headquarters to give you the tools and opportunities to excel as a volunteer.

Why Should I Volunteer With SCORE?

The reasons to volunteer range from professional development to personal gratification. At SCORE, you get it all. You will grow and expand as a business professional working with small businesses. You can also directly help individual entrepreneurs achieve success. Ultimately, you will know that you have made a positive impact on business owners in your community.

You will get back more than you give with gratification that you have helped an entrepreneur start or thrive in their business and personal world. It’s a win – win situation. Go to www.centralflorida.score.org and click on the Volunteer link, add your zip code and hit Apply Today to fill out a short volunteer application to learn more from a Central Florida Volunteer.