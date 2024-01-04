Born & Bread Bakehouse is a small business with a big reputation. Owner Jen Smurr has been featured in several national magazines for her lovingly handcrafted artisan baked goods.. | Barry Friedman, LkldNow

Starting on Jan. 17, Born & Bread Bakehouse will be open four days a week instead of just two. Lakeland residents will be able to buy buttery croissants, flaky pastries, quiches, muffins and brunch fare on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The small business made the leap from Catapult to a storefront at 1113 S. Florida Ave. in 2018. Since then, Lakelanders have lined up — often around the block — on Wednesdays and Saturdays to buy artisan breads and pastries.

Owner Jen Smurr, 36 — who was named one of Forbes magazine’s Next 1,000 rising entrepreneurs in 2021 — announced the news to her more than 66,700 Instagram followers with the following post.

Keep Up With Lakeland

Each Thursday, we’ll send you the latest news, including a preview of weekend events

We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

SEND CORRECTIONS, questions, feedback or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Cindy Glover moved to Lakeland in 2021 after spending two decades in South Florida. She was a crime reporter, City Hall reporter and chief political writer for newspapers including the Albuquerque Journal and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. She spent a year as a community engagement coordinator for the City of Lakeland before joining LkldNow. Reach her at cindy@lkldnow.com or 561-212-3429.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.)