Starting on Jan. 17, Born & Bread Bakehouse will be open four days a week instead of just two. Lakeland residents will be able to buy buttery croissants, flaky pastries, quiches, muffins and brunch fare on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The small business made the leap from Catapult to a storefront at 1113 S. Florida Ave. in 2018. Since then, Lakelanders have lined up — often around the block — on Wednesdays and Saturdays to buy artisan breads and pastries.

Owner Jen Smurr, 36 — who was named one of Forbes magazine’s Next 1,000 rising entrepreneurs in 2021 — announced the news to her more than 66,700 Instagram followers with the following post.

