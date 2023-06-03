A soggy Saturday is in the forecast, causing the cancellation of the popular “Battle of the Badges” charity softball game. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at Joker Marchant Stadium, but it has been postponed due to expected rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Arlene.

The annual event pits Polk County Sheriff’s Office employees against their counterparts at the Lakeland Police Department.

Sheriff Grady Judd quipped: “The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department have a lot of respect for each other — but when it comes to softball, LPD’s team should be locked up for impersonating ballplayers.”

PCSO spokesperson Carrie Hortsman said the game will be rescheduled and the new date will be announced later.

The Lakeland Downtown Farmer’s Market is still scheduled to open, as usual, at 8 a.m. During the summer months, it closes at 1 p.m.