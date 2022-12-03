The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:

• Judges Choice: Polk County Wedding and Event Pros

• Best Professional Float: South McKeel Academy

• Most Outstanding Band: Dreadnaught Marching Band – Lakeland High School

• Most Original Float: Family Reptiles

• Best Youth or Educational Float: Cleveland Court Elementary

• Best Community Float: Made Mentors Inc. & Taken By Surprise Step Team

• Best Business Float: Publix

• Best Themed Float: Medulla Baptist Church

Parade highlights video:

Video by Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow