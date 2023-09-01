First Friday will not take place downtown tonight.

The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority sent a notice saying, “Due to potentially dangerous weather, particularly a large amount of lightning, we are canceling First Friday for tonight, September 1.”

Organizers said it was not safe to have vendors and visitors in the streets under stormy conditions, so this month’s “College Night”-themed First Friday event will not take place.

The LDDA does not reschedule First Fridays, so the next one will be in October.

Cindy Glover moved to Lakeland in 2021 after spending two decades in South Florida. Her career has included journalism, education, digital marketing and public relations. She worked for the Albuquerque Journal and South Florida Sun-Sentinel and spent a year as a community engagement coordinator for the City of Lakeland before joining LkldNow.

