An alligator protecting its nest at Circle B Bar Reserve in 2018. | Wikimedia Commons

Two trails at Circle B Bar Reserve have been closed to keep visitors safe during alligator nesting season.

Polk County closed the Marsh Rabbit Run trail about six weeks ago. Tuesday it added a portion of the Alligator Alley trail. 

According to Parks and Natural Resources Division Director Jeff Spence, two alligators built nests and laid eggs on the edge of the trail.

Circle B Bar Reserve is a 1,267-acre Polk County and Southwest Florida Water Management District Environmental Land site located on the northwest shores of Lake Hancock in Central Polk County.

In a news release, the county’s Parks and Natural Resources Division said the closing of the trails is “temporary and necessary for the safety of our visitors and resident wildlife.”

Marsh Rabbit Run is expected to remain closed until September. Alligator Alley is closed for about 3/4 of a mile from the lake dock to Heron Hideout, but visitors may still access the dock on Lake Hancock by taking the Shady Oak trail to Alligator Alley.

