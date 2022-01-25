Lakeland Risks ‘Clawback’ to Help Talbot House Pay for New Boilers

Despite the potential for a federal “clawback,” the city of Lakeland will advance a languishing request by Talbot House Ministries for $50,000 to help pay for two new boilers the nonprofit had to install last year when its existing system failed.

Talbot House, a major provider of services for the homeless in Lakeland, last year applied for Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) reimbursement for the new boilers from allocations the city received to assist nonprofits from the March 2020 $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as CARES.

Talbot House was approved for several CARES Act allocations through the city, including $900,000 to enlarge its dining area and $50,000 to expand counseling services.

But the $60,000 request for reimbursement for the new boilers has not been approved because Lakeland, like many local governments nationwide, had to hire a consultant to ascertain what CRF allocations are permitted under U.S. Treasury guidance from the CARES Act and from the March 2021 $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA.

And like many local governments nationwide, there is hesitancy among Lakeland officials to release all CARES Act and ARPA monies because of late, and often contradictory, federal guidance.





The delay in disbursing assistance dollars from the federal relief and stimulus packages surfaced during the Lakeland City Commission’s Jan. 18 meeting when Commissioner Stephanie Madden said Talbot House was forced to use its limited operational funding to make a first payment on the boilers and “is coming up against a hard deadline” for a second payment.

“I’m a little cranky about how long it is taking to get those funds,” Madden said. “Talbot House is breaking out with another omicron spread among residents and staff and they still are desperate to make second payment for that boiler. They were required to put the first payment down because we would not agree to release any funds as they really needed them and wanted to wait for our consultant to tell us how to give out those funds appropriately.”

Talbot House’s need was urgent months ago and that hasn’t changed, she said. “I want to remind our team that Talbot House has made several requests for those dollars. We need to get the funds as quickly as possible to people who are needy,” she said.

But granting the request could put the city at risk, Madden acknowledged. “There’s good reason to be cautious in regard to how we give away those funds,” she said. “You have to cross every ’t’ and dot every ‘I’ or we could be liable for the those funds, and (the federal government) could claw them back.”

Three days later, Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said rather than wait up to eight weeks for the city’s consultant to determine if the allocation complies with federal guidance, the nonprofit can use the $50,000 in CRF money it was awarded for counseling services — but never spent — to pay for the two new boilers.

One potential problem is that all CARES Act CRF money was required by the U.S. Treasury to be “expended” by Dec. 31, 2021. The original deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, was extended a full year so, by now, that unspent $50,000 may no longer be technically available.

Sherrouse was uncertain if “expended” means spent, obligated, earmarked or simply moved from prime recipient accounts into beneficiary accounts, but said the city will let the chips fall where they may later to address Talbot House’s urgent need now.

The $50,000 was available on Jan. 21 and “we will allow them to tap into that” to pay for the boilers, he said, even though the money was supposed to be “expended” on counseling services and could potentially be flagged by the U.S. Treasury Department, resulting in a “clawback” of an equal amount from federal allocations received by the city.

Talbot House Director of Development Erin Martinez on Monday thanked Madden for supporting the nonprofit and said the ministry is grateful that the city is expediting its boiler reimbursement request, which she said was filed early last year.

When Talbot House’s boiler system failed, the shelter could not provide hot water for showers and meals — lifelines for homeless people — and, therefore, had little choice but to have two new 85-gallon boilers installed for $60,000, she said.

Talbot House Ministries of Lakeland Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that operates a homeless shelter, a transitional affordable housing program, a Good Samaritan Free Clinic that treats more than 3,200 people annually, a food pantry and kitchen that serves 300 meals each day.

The multi-denominational ministry is dealing with a COVID omicron variant outbreak, Madden said last week but Martinez said Monday that the virus isn’t the biggest strain on Lakeland’s homeless or on Talbot House right now

“We’ve been seeing a slight increase” in people coming in for meals and shelter “because of the cold weather, which is not unusual for this time of year,” Martinez said. “We’re seeing 100-120 people a night.”