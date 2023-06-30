WHAT: Red, White & Kaboom, a community festival with fireworks held yearly since 2004. The corporate sponsor is the T. Mims Corp.

WHEN: Monday, 6 to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks at 9.

WHERE: Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror.

ADMISSION: Free. Everyone is encouraged to bring a canned good for Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.

FOOD, DRINK: Ten food trucks are scheduled to be in place near the amphitheater at 5 p.m.:

Breezy Eazy Bistro

Crab Kitchen

Fat Maggies

Donut NV

Pelican Snoballs

Thunder Hollow Kettle Corn

Rolling Gourmet

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Big Hot Box

Top Dogs

Alcohol is permitted, but attendees are asked not to bring glass bottles or containers.

Munn Park food: In addition, 20 food trucks will line Munn Park from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of the downtown district’s Red, White & Food, along with music from DJ LMO. Food trucks:

1 Up Burger Food Truck

Angel’s Heavenly Empanada

Billy’s Roadside Grill

Breaking Bread BBQ

Chicken Truck

CJ Traveling Pizzeria

Crab Daddy’s Surf & Turf

Craving Donuts

Full Tilt Sandwiches

Got Desserts

Kebablicious

La Orangette

Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine

MyCone Creamery

Potato Ballin’

Spontaneous Kettle Corn

Sub Zero Italian Ice

The Taco Junkie

Treehouse Truck

Wrigleyville Dogs

MUSIC: Franchise Players featuring Andrew Luv will play three sets at the Lake Mirror Amphitheatre between 6 and 9 p.m. The group’s Facebook profile describes them as a dance and party band.

PARKING: City parking garages and lots are free after 5 p.m. Free parking at the Main Street Garage starts at 3 p.m. On-street parking is free and unlimited after 5 p.m.

PATRIOTIC CLOTHING CONTEST: Judges will roam the crowd and award prizes for “attendees who have the most patriotic attire.”

DON’T BRING: Tents, beach umbrellas, personal fireworks or sparklers.

PETS on leashes are allowed. But remember that some pets are sensitive to loud noises.

DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE: The Citrus Connection’s Squeeze golf carts will operate Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to bring people to and from parking garages, downtown and the Lake Morton neighborhood.

FIREWORKS ON THE FOURTH: Fireworks on Tuesday and music by the Sofa Kings will follow the Flying Tigers Game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.