WHAT: Red, White & Kaboom, a community festival with fireworks held yearly since 2004. The corporate sponsor is the T. Mims Corp.
WHEN: Monday, 6 to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks at 9.
WHERE: Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror.
ADMISSION: Free. Everyone is encouraged to bring a canned good for Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.
FOOD, DRINK: Ten food trucks are scheduled to be in place near the amphitheater at 5 p.m.:
- Breezy Eazy Bistro
- Crab Kitchen
- Fat Maggies
- Donut NV
- Pelican Snoballs
- Thunder Hollow Kettle Corn
- Rolling Gourmet
- Auntie Anne’s Pretzels
- Big Hot Box
- Top Dogs
Alcohol is permitted, but attendees are asked not to bring glass bottles or containers.
Munn Park food: In addition, 20 food trucks will line Munn Park from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of the downtown district’s Red, White & Food, along with music from DJ LMO. Food trucks:
- 1 Up Burger Food Truck
- Angel’s Heavenly Empanada
- Billy’s Roadside Grill
- Breaking Bread BBQ
- Chicken Truck
- CJ Traveling Pizzeria
- Crab Daddy’s Surf & Turf
- Craving Donuts
- Full Tilt Sandwiches
- Got Desserts
- Kebablicious
- La Orangette
- Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine
- MyCone Creamery
- Potato Ballin’
- Spontaneous Kettle Corn
- Sub Zero Italian Ice
- The Taco Junkie
- Treehouse Truck
- Wrigleyville Dogs
MUSIC: Franchise Players featuring Andrew Luv will play three sets at the Lake Mirror Amphitheatre between 6 and 9 p.m. The group’s Facebook profile describes them as a dance and party band.
PARKING: City parking garages and lots are free after 5 p.m. Free parking at the Main Street Garage starts at 3 p.m. On-street parking is free and unlimited after 5 p.m.
PATRIOTIC CLOTHING CONTEST: Judges will roam the crowd and award prizes for “attendees who have the most patriotic attire.”
DON’T BRING: Tents, beach umbrellas, personal fireworks or sparklers.
PETS on leashes are allowed. But remember that some pets are sensitive to loud noises.
DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE: The Citrus Connection’s Squeeze golf carts will operate Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to bring people to and from parking garages, downtown and the Lake Morton neighborhood.
FIREWORKS ON THE FOURTH: Fireworks on Tuesday and music by the Sofa Kings will follow the Flying Tigers Game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
