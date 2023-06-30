WHAT: Red, White & Kaboom, a community festival with fireworks held yearly since 2004. The corporate sponsor is the T. Mims Corp. 

WHEN: Monday, 6 to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks at 9.

WHERE: Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror.

ADMISSION: Free. Everyone is encouraged to bring a canned good for Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.

FOOD, DRINK: Ten food trucks are scheduled to be in place near the amphitheater at 5 p.m.:

  • Breezy Eazy Bistro
  • Crab Kitchen
  • Fat Maggies
  • Donut NV
  • Pelican Snoballs
  • Thunder Hollow Kettle Corn
  • Rolling Gourmet
  • Auntie Anne’s Pretzels
  • Big Hot Box
  • Top Dogs

Alcohol is permitted, but attendees are asked not to bring glass bottles or containers.

Munn Park food: In addition, 20 food trucks will line Munn Park from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of the downtown district’s Red, White & Food, along with music from DJ LMO. Food trucks:

  • 1 Up Burger Food Truck
  • Angel’s Heavenly Empanada
  • Billy’s Roadside Grill
  • Breaking Bread BBQ
  • Chicken Truck
  • CJ Traveling Pizzeria
  • Crab Daddy’s Surf & Turf
  • Craving Donuts
  • Full Tilt Sandwiches
  • Got Desserts
  • Kebablicious
  • La Orangette
  • Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine
  • MyCone Creamery
  • Potato Ballin’
  • Spontaneous Kettle Corn
  • Sub Zero Italian Ice
  • The Taco Junkie
  • Treehouse Truck
  • Wrigleyville Dogs

MUSIC: Franchise Players featuring Andrew Luv will play three sets at the Lake Mirror Amphitheatre between 6 and 9 p.m. The group’s Facebook profile describes them as a dance and party band.

PARKING: City parking garages and lots are free after 5 p.m. Free parking at the Main Street Garage starts at 3 p.m. On-street parking is free and unlimited after 5 p.m.

PATRIOTIC CLOTHING CONTEST: Judges will roam the crowd and award prizes for “attendees who have the most patriotic attire.”

DON’T BRING: Tents, beach umbrellas, personal fireworks or sparklers.

PETS on leashes are allowed. But remember that some pets are sensitive to loud noises.

DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE: The Citrus Connection’s Squeeze golf carts will operate Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to bring people to and from parking garages, downtown and the Lake Morton neighborhood.

FIREWORKS ON THE FOURTH: Fireworks on Tuesday and music by the Sofa Kings will follow the Flying Tigers Game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

