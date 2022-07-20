Winifred Jones Menear, 91, passed away in Lakeland on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Winifred was born in Tennessee to parents Bob and Beulah Jones. She spent her younger years in Tennessee before moving to Haines City, where she met her husband, W J Bill Menear, Jr.

Winnie was a wonderful cook and a fabulous cookie maker/designer. She was known for her beautiful Christmas cookies that she cut into festive shapes and hand painted herself. She enjoyed plants and anything outdoors. She never met a stranger; she made long lasting friends everywhere she went.

Winnie is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, W J Bill Menear, Jr.

She is survived by son Ted (Susan) Menear and daughter Carol (Mark Holt) Hall; grandchildren Talbot (Kristi) Menear and Jason (Betsy) Menear; and great grandchildren Andrew and Katie Menear.

A service for Winnie will be decided at a later date, details to follow once complete.





Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.