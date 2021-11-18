William Thomas Hill, 75, of Lakeland, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Born December 10, 1945, in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Betty Agnes Hill. He was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas “T” Hill; and sister, Sharri O’Neal.

Mr. Hill was a United States Army veteran having been a medic. He was a retired truck driver.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Linborg; granddaughters, Jessica, Rebecca, and Gracie; sister, Debbie Hill; former wife, Irene Hill; daughter-in-law, Ingrid Hill; and nephew, Mark O’Neil; best friend and neighbor, Glenn Stamm, all his friends at Schalamar Creek, and friends from his hometown in Macedon, NY.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.