William Richard Fontaine, 83

William Richard Fontaine, Age 83, passed away on April 16, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. William was born on March 8, 1939 in Rumford, ME.

William graduated from University of ME with a BS in Civil Engineering. He was a mechanical engineer who worked for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division. He enjoyed golfing with family including his brother, Robert and cousin, Michael.

William is survived by his wife of 44 years, Frances M. Nancy Fontaine; son, Robert Fontaine and sister, Joan Fontaine.

A viewing will be on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Central Florida Casket Store and Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.