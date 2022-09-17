William Michael “Mike” Hardee, 74

William Michael (Mike) Hardee passed away on September 5th, 2022 at the age of 74.

Born in Lakeland, Florida, April 11, 1948. He was a graduate of Kathleen High School, attended Nashville Diesel College, and was a proud Veteran. He served in the Army and in Vietnam. He was also a member of the Kathleen Masonic Lodge. Mike was the Fleet Maintenance Superintendent at Publix, during a tenure of 40 plus years. He loved his family, his dogs, fishing, outdoor activities and projects.

He is preceded in death by his parents Maceo and Lois Hardee and his sister Nancy Hardee Dorman.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, his three children, daughter, Justine Mathews (Tom), and sons Jason Hardee (Nikki) and Eric Hardee (Taryn), his brothers Bob Hardee (Jenny) and Jeff Hardee, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.