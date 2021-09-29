William Marvin Christie, 78, of Lakeland, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 7:18 p.m.

Marvin was one of the kindest, most caring men and had so much love for his friends and family. He rarely missed a chance to see his brothers and sister at a good old family reunion, and you could always catch him on the sidelines of his sons and grandchildren’s events with his camera on hand.

Born March 2, 1943, in Lacoochee, Florida, Marvin enlisted in the U.S. Navy for a little over four years. He obtained his real estate license soon after and also worked as an insurance agent for some time. Marvin was a master mechanic and IMC New Wales (now Mosaic) Fire Rescue Team member. After retiring from IMC, he became a commercial truck driver for Chemical Dynamics in Plant City, Florida. As a man of faith, he was heavily involved in the Royal Rangers at First Assembly of God in Lakeland, Florida.

Marvin is preceded in death by his father, Kirby Christie, and mother, Martha Lane Christie.

He’s survived by his wife, Rita Christie; son, Billy Christie [wife, Tracy] and Brian Christie; grandson, Seth Christie [wife, Kim]; granddaughters, Jordan Christie, Alexis Christie, and Camryn Christie; great-granddaughters Carter Christie and Connor Christie; brothers, Robert Christie [wife, Donna], Wesley Christie [wife, Sandra], Willis Christie [wife, Carol], and Tommy Christie [wife, Ruby]; and sister, Eva Taylor.

A service for Marvin will be on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Heath Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 11:00 a.m., following visitation at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.