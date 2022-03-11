William Herbert Longmore, 79, of Lakeland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday March 10, 2022.

Born February 2, 1943 in Cleveland, OH to William and Irene Longmore, Bill began his career as a pattern maker. After four years at Holtkamp Organ Company from 1974-78, Bill moved his family to Lakeland and founded his own pipe organ company in 1984. Over the course of 38 years, Bill constructed eight instruments bearing his name and serviced countless organs across the Southeast and Caribbean.

In his free time, Bill could be found biking around town, fishing on his kayak, or watching the Rays. Most importantly, Bill was a dedicated follower of Christ, faithfully devoted to his wife, and unconditionally loving and supportive of his family.

William is survived by his wife 51 years, Margaret Longmore; his brother, David Longmore and wife Joyce; his children, Heather Koeberl and her husband Jeffery, Kristen Griffis and her husband Toby, and Benjamin Longmore and his wife Christina; five grandchildren, Nicholas Emerson, Zachary Emerson, Annalisa Koeberl, Kiera Koeberl, and William ‘Little Will’ Longmore.

A funeral service will be held at 10:15 a.m., March 14th at St. Anthony’s on Marcum Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.