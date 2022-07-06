William (Bill) Henley Stemm, 67, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Bill was born on November 15, 1954, the son of John (Jack) and Kathryn (Jody) Stemm in Clearwater, Florida.

They moved to Lakeland where Bill graduated from Lakeland High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College and master’s degree from the University of South Florida. He was licensed as a mental health counselor. He earned his Practical Nursing License and used that in his mental health practice. On April 21, 2001, Bill married the love of his life, Shawn Severinghaus LaSalle, in Lakeland, Florida. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and traveling with his beloved wife.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Shawn; sons, Joshua, and Noah LaSalle; his daughter Nikki (James) Teixeira and their three children; one sister, Susan (Kevin) Weilbacher, nieces Jennifer Weilbacher and Katie (Jeremy) Allen and great niece Soraya Allen. Also left behind are his beloved schnauzers, Dorie, Lulu, Lilly, and Ellie, who brought him great joy.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. For those not able to attend in person, the funeral home is live streaming the service. Please go to www.heathfuneralchapel.com and click on the obituary for Mr. Stemm.





Interment will follow directly after the services at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, Florida 33812, with a luncheon held at Bill and Shawn’s home afterwards.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.