Environment

Wildlife Experts Offer Explanations for Florida Panther Sightings in Lakeland

News Channel 8

Wildlife officials give several explanations for the rare sightings of two Florida panthers in Lakeland last week (which we noted here), News Channel 8 reports. Development in their South Florida habitat may be driving male panthers north as they search for mates, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. And a ZooTampa specialist said the rebound in panther populations is causing the territorial animals to roam farther as they seek prey.