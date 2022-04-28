Wildlife Experts Offer Explanations for Florida Panther Sightings in Lakeland
Wildlife officials give several explanations for the rare sightings of two Florida panthers in Lakeland last week (which we noted here), News Channel 8 reports. Development in their South Florida habitat may be driving male panthers north as they search for mates, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. And a ZooTampa specialist said the rebound in panther populations is causing the territorial animals to roam farther as they seek prey.