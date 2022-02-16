Wilburn “Billy” Pointer Jr, 63

Wilburn “Billy” Pointer, Jr. passed away at home in Lakeland on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the age of 63.

Billy was born in Carrollton, Georgia to parents Wilburn Sr. and Daisy Mae Pointer. He moved to Lakeland at the age of 10 and has remained a resident since. Billy loved outdoor activities, he enjoyed fishing and camping, and most of all, spending time with his grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Whitey and Joseph Pointer, and granddaughter Amber Floyd.

He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Lynn Pointer, children Josie Barron Hartley, Terry (Rachel) Absher, Lee (Autumn) Pointer, Matt Pointer, Ashley (John) Conklin, and Victoria (Jason) Whitcomb. He is also survived by grandchildren Devin Floyd, Anthony Hartley, Felicity Pointer, Destiny Patterson, Kyle Hartley, Jonah Absher, Caroline Pointer, Jace Absher, Savannah Beward, Clayton Pointer, Madilynn Conklin, Kylee Whitcomb, Tessa Absher, Annalise Conklin, Brynlee Pointer, and Cohen Whitcomb; and sister Debbie Grimes.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 18th from 12 to 1 p.m. with service to follow at 1 p.m., at Together Church, 6725 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809. Interment will take place at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.