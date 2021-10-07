Wendy Sue Venables, 61, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Wendy was dearly loved by her family and friends.

She was born on September 26, 1959, to Sheila L. Wheatley and Theodore Plain in Endicott, New York. Wendy graduated from Medina Senior High in Medina, Ohio. Wendy was a true nature lover, enjoying days at the beach and caring for her cats but most of all, Wendy loved her family and friends. She was always willing to help someone in need. Wendy spent many years working for The Lakeland Yacht Club and A1A Temporary Staffing Agency before becoming self-employed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Plain, and brother, Stephen Plain. Wendy is survived by her mother, Sheila Wheatley, brothers, Kenneth (Melody) Zikursh and Christopher (Kimberly) Plain, children, Stuart (Hillary) Venables and Danielle Venables, and boyfriend, Thomas Kinane. Wendy was a proud and loving grandmother to Maggie, Miley, and Nash and a caring aunt to Payton Plain, Taylor (Jason) Fedronich, and Kelsey Zikursh.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Lakeland Regional Health for providing excellent care to Wendy in her time of need. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.