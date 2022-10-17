Wayne Earl Brackin, 74

Wayne Earl Brackin was born in Slocomb, Alabama on September 6, 1948 to Bunion Young Brackin & Mertie Jewel Smith Brackin.

He was one of eleven brothers and sisters: James Benjamin Brackin, James Roy Brackin, Billy Ray Brackin, Donald Gene Brackin, Betty Jewel Murphy, Martha Merle Leopold, Carolyn Elizabeth Everlyn, Johnny Wayne Brackin, Tommy Brackin & Linda Sue Henderson. He moved to Florida as a child, a Lakeland resident of over 60 years. During his time in Florida, he married and had 2 sons Terry Dwayne Brackin and Michael Edward Brackin. He later found companion Teresa Huneycutt and had son Cory Wayne Brackin and daughters Misty Dawn Huneycutt and Mindy Lyn Huneycutt. Following soon after, he was blessed with 14 grandchildren: Cody Brackin, Bailey Birdwell, Katelyn Harrison, Brooke Armstrong, Eric Bednar, Justin Bednar, Mason D’azzo, Elaina Brackin, Aubrey Lynch, Addyson Lynch, Isabelle Lynch, Haedyn Huneycutt, Brayleigh Huneycutt, & Maycie Baker, and 5 great-grandchildren: Braylon Williams, Cohen Williams, Callahan Birdwell, Alan Harrison & Conway Harrison. He always enjoyed bringing the family together and hosting events locally and all over the south to bring people together.

His love for oysters ran deep in the Brackin family; Wayne owned many local oyster bars and restaurants —a way to share his love for food and family. Wayne’s Smokehouse, Wayne’s Oyster Bar, Cooter Brown’s and Dino’s were just a few places where many memories were made. He was also known for a spontaneous road trip to enjoy an oyster lunch. Travelling was another hobby for Wayne—he visited all but 5 states with his children. Wayne loved farming, cucumbers, black eyed peas and watermelon were his favorites. Most of all, most of his time was spent working hard with family.

His working years were invested in the construction industry, particularly land development, most recently as Project Manager for Highland Homes since 2005. He loved his work and the relationships he built over the years. He was adamant about not retiring and working until his last day, which he accomplished! Wayne was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.