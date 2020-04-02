Watson Clinic Doctor Explain Who’s Getting COVID-19 Tests

Watson Clinic South’s new urgent care center is getting 20 to 25 patients a day with COVID-19 symptoms and can test around 10 of them for the disease under the CDC’s criteria, Dr. Jarrett Gregory tells Bay News 9. The criteria change often, he said. “What we’re looking for over last few days are individuals with fever, dry cough, travel, if they’ve had known exposure with individuals who tested positive,” Gregory said. Also, patients older than 55 years of age with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems are also often tested.