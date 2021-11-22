VISTE Needs Volunteers, Cranberry Sauce for Thanksgiving

VISTE, Volunteers in Service to the Elderly, faces two shortages as Thanksgiving approaches, News Channel 8 reports. The organization is delivering 2,000 meals to homebound elderly Wednesday afternoon, but has well below the 400 volunteers who signed up last year. (Sign up here.) In addition, more cranberry sauce is needed; if you have extra, drop it off by 4 p.m. today at VISTE, 1232 E. Magnolia St.