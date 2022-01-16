Virginia Lee Benton, 84 of Lakeland passed away January 12, 2022.

Born in Quitman, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mattie Brinson. Along with her parents, Virgina was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Benton and son, Gene Benton.

Virginia’s survivors include children, Bobby Benton, Terri Bianchi (Mark); seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren.

Virginia was a member of the Church of God and was a nurturing soul. She had worked as a waitress since she was 14 years old. She loved her family, cleaning her home and cooking.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, with service to be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.