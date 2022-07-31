Virginia “Ginny” Hester, 75, of Lakeland, FL went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday July 24, 2022.

Born in Lakeland on June 14, 1947, Ginny was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She is survived by her husband Ray Hester; her daughter Carmen Butfiloski (Ed), Gainesville, FL; son Brannen Hester (Nina), Commerce, GA; grandchildren Eddie & Alyssa Butfiloski, & Robby, Audrey & Savannah Hester; her brother Robert Bryant (Pat) and niece Michelle Heil. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Wayne and Stella Bryant. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends.

She attended Kathleen Baptist Church as a young child before moving to Gibsonia Baptist where she excepted Christ as a child. She served in various roles with the Children’s and Women’s Ministries throughout her many years as a member at Gibsonia. She recently joined Bethel Baptist Church where she continued serving in various Ministries. She cherished her time in Bible Study with her women’s study group. She lived as a true testament for Christ and was proud to share her faith in Him.

Ginny was a dedicated teacher with over 30 years of service to the education system where she touched the lives of many students. She was a proud graduate of Kathleen High School, Class of 1965. She enjoyed sharing her fond memories from her times as a student at Kathleen; her memories of her high school friends; and her experiences as a cheerleader. She continued to cherish those friendships throughout her life.

Ray and Ginny were married 51 years. They enjoyed celebrating a renewal of their vows to on their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2020. She thoroughly enjoyed celebrating this milestone with close family and a special renewal service.





Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Socrum Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.