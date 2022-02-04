Virgil Harold Baker, 58 of Lakeland passed away January 20, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Lakeland, Florida, he was the son of the late Melvin Floyd Baker and Carole Annette Harris Baker. Virgil was also preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Allen Baker and grandparents, Virgil Samuel Harris of Kathleen, Florida and Frances Hall Harris of Dodge City, Kansas. His only survivors are his aunt, Wynona Harris Serenceses and her husband, Paul John Serenceses, III of Kathleen, Florida.

Virgil graduated from Mulberry High School in 1980, and retired from Pepsi Cola Company after 22 years. He later became a gentleman farmer raising produce also retiring after 20 years.

He was baptized at the age of twelve in the Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Road in Lakeland. He will be laid to rest with his mother and grandparents. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes