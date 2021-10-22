Victoria “Tori” Lynn Penney, 42

Victoria “Tori” Lynn Penney was born in Lakeland, Florida on September 8, 1979. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2021.

Tori is a graduate of Faith Christian Academy and attended college for a while as well as completing various trade courses. Tori had a great fondness for children and loved working with children at Lakes Church where she attended. She loved her hobby of diamond painting along with doing various puzzle games. She worked much of her life in retail business.

She loved her family and loved spending time with them.

She is survived by her father, Mikell W. Penney, and mother, Vicki (Scott), along with her grandparents, Ora Grant, and Marguerite (Pat) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a graveside service at Oak Hill Burial Park on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.