Veteran Celebrates 103rd Birthday on Today’s Honor Flight

When an Honor Flight took off from Lakeland Linder Airport this morning to carry nearly 200 war veterans to visit monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C., one of the passengers was celebrating his 103rd birthday. World War II veteran Herman Jenkins got a sendoff from U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin of Lakeland, News Chanel 8 reports. A welcome-home celebration honoring all of the returning veterans is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at the airport.