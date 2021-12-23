Verene Lucretia Decuers Shirah, 79

Verene Decuers Shirah, age 79, of Lakeland, FL passed away on December 22, 2021 at Carpenter’s Estates in Lakeland. Her home is in heaven, since she received Christ as her Savior as a young girl.

Born Verene Lucretia Decuers on October 17, 1942, in Jacksonville, FL, she is known to all who love her as Lucy. She graduated from Florida Southern College in 1964 where she met her husband John W. Shirah and they married in January 1964. They had been married 51 years at the time of his passing.

Lucy and John owned a florist shop in Ft. Lauderdale before moving to Lakeland in 1978. A dedicated school teacher since 1976, she has touched the lives of hundreds of children. Lucy taught Kindergarten and Second Grade for 30 years at Padgett Elementary. She was a gifted flower arranger and made many weddings and receptions beautiful along the way.

Lucy spent many years actively devoted to her church, North Lakeland Presbyterian, where she was a charter member.

Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Shirah, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Herbert Decuers (Liz), 2 children: Cherie S. Jones (Jeff) and John L. Shirah, 4 grandchildren: Scott Jones (Ashley), Shane Jones, Madalynn Shirah, Grace Shirah, and one great grandson, Judah Jones.





Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29th at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.