Trenton “Gunka” W. Gifford, 85

Trenton W. Gifford “Gunka”, 85, of Lakeland Florida passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022.

Trenton was born on September 10, 1936 to Lyle and Ruby Gifford of Rensselaer Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Joan Gifford, Virginia O’Brien and Norman Gifford.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart of 61 years, Danielle Gifford “Dolly”; daughter, Mary Hayes (Kris) of Lakeland, son, Bobby Gifford (Lois) of Tallahassee; four grandchildren, Justin Cook (Kasi) of Lakeland, Jeni Gifford (Tyler) of Spring Hill, Lauren Guess (Jeff) of Lakeland, and Anna Butts (Colton) of Lakeland; six great grandchildren, Kalei Cook, Savannah Brewster, Kenlei Cook, Charlie Rose McCall, Karlei Cook and Clay Guess; and several nieces and nephews.

Trenton was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from The City of Lakeland after 25 years. He spent most of his time enjoying the company of his family while boating and camping.

A visitation will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home located at 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801 on Thursday June 16, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Services will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home on Friday June 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. A graveside military ceremony will be at Oak Hill Burial Park located at 4620 US Hwy 98 S. Lakeland, FL 33813 immediately following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.