Tony Arnold, 69, passed away November 5, 2021.

Tony was born in Ft. Knox, Kentucky on November 28, 1951. He retired from the City of Lakeland as a welder.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diane Arnold; sons, Shannon Arnold, Shawn Arnold, David Ward and Sam Ward; brothers, Teddy Arnold and Terry Arnold; 9 grandchildren and his extended family and friends.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.