Tommy Lee Green, 57

Tommy passed away suddenly on December 2nd, 2021 at the age of 57 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family who will continue to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest.

Tommy was born in Macon, Georgia on March 5th, 1964. He is survived by his mother: Maureen Green, his children: Christain Godwin, Tommy Green 2nd, Matthew Green, Joshua Godwin and his grand-children: Kacy Connell, Tuff Connell, Bane Godwin and Sabriel Green.

He is preceded in death by his father: Jimmy Green, his brothers: Jimmy Green 2nd, Ricky Green, Gregory Green, and one grand-child: Landon Connell. Tommy lived his life trying to help others with all he had always there whenever you needed him no matter the time of day, he would show up with a smile on his face ready to get started however he could.

He loved football and never missed a game, always ready to defend his team with the knowledge he had, always saying GO GATOR’S.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.