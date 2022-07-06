Todd Brian Eady, 35, passed away on June 21, 2022. Born in Lakeland to parents Mike and Marilyn Eady on May 27, 1987, he remained a resident of Lakeland his whole life and graduated from Lake Gibson High School.

Todd enjoyed being outdoors and exploring nature. He liked to hike, and his family hold fond memories of Todd and his brother Steven hiking in the Smoky Mountains together. Todd had ambition to go camping; he was always collecting gear for future trips and planning for adventures out in the wild.

In addition to his parents Mike and Marilyn, Todd will be deeply missed by his brother Steven (Jaymi) and sister Erin. He also leaves behind nephews Gabriel, Antonio, and Landon, as well as nieces Kylee and Shyanne. Todd is greatly loved and has left a lasting memory to many.

A Celebration of Life for Todd will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.