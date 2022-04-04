Tisha “Earlene” Tooke, 82, left her earthly home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 to be with the Lord.

She was born in Berrien County, Georgia to Bullock Gaskins and Lola Giddens. Earlene lived in Madison, Florida before moving to Lakeland. She attended Lakeland High School and Polk State College. When she retired from Lockheed Martin as a payroll professional, she worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block and continued to prepare taxes for friends and family. Earlene enjoyed gardening, jewelry making, crocheting, and reading her Bible. She loved her family and her fur baby “Charlie.”

Earlene was predeceased by her husband, John W. Tooke, Sr; and brothers, Eston Gaskins, Charles Gaskins, and Wayne Gaskins. She is survived by her children, Rita Newman (Mark) of Young Harris, GA, Barbara Tooke of Lakeland, and John W. Tooke, Jr. (Ginger) of Tampa; grandchildren, Daydre Lanier (Cory), David “Paige” Thornton (Kayla), and Courtney Tooke; great grandchildren, Brody Lanier, Chloe Lanier, Jason Tooke, Ryder Ward, and Mercy Roland; siblings, Earl Gaskins of Elizabethon, TN, Luvenia Vaughn of Lakeland, Frandy Myers of Lakeland; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Cleveland Heights Baptist Church, 3120 Cleveland Heights Blvd. Lakeland, Florida 33803, on March 27, 2022 at 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.