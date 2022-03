Tinley Adams, 9, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Victory Church on Friday, March 18 from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Tinley will be laid to rest at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.