Timothy “Tim” James Capps, 26

Tim passed away on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 after a 3 year battle with cancer.

He was born in Boynton Beach, Florida as the fifth of six children and the first son. He graduated from Families of Faith Christian Academy in 2015. While in high school he was an active member of Royal Rangers, participating in numerous canoeing, hiking, and camping trips. In 2012 he earned his Gold Medal of Achievement, the highest award available in the Royal Ranger program. Upon graduation, he participated in an internship program at Harvest Assembly of God. He then moved to Ft. Lauderdale where he attended classes at the Southeastern University satellite campus, and worked as an intern at the Christian Life Center.

After diagnosis and moving back to Lakeland, Tim became very involved with the Moffit Adolescent & Young Adult (AYA) Program where he took to heart their mission to provide community and support for young adults battling cancer. He created many lasting friendships and was known for his positivity and goofy humor.

Tim loved his family fiercely and spent time with his nieces and nephews every chance he got. He excelled in marksmanship, especially with his blackpowder rifle. He collected knives, loved to cook, had a passion for photography, and was an avid videogamer.

He will be missed deeply by his family and friends, but they are comforted by the knowledge that he is home in heaven. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.