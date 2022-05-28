Timothy Edward SeadersWhalen, 63

Timothy Edward Seaders Whalen, 63, passed away at his home in Lakeland on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022.

Tim was born in Buffalo, NY to parents Robert J. and Mary E. Whalen. He spent his childhood in Buffalo, leaving NY at the age of 18. He lived in Davenport for 15 years before moving to Lakeland about 10 years ago. He married his partner of 24 years, Scott, on June 6, 2013. He was a member of Beacon Hill Fellowship Church.

Tim was a big kid at heart. He loved Disney, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and people. His cousin lovingly nicknamed him “Gladys Kravitz,” as he always seemed to know everything about everyone.

Tim is preceded in death by his brother Dennis.

He is survived by his loving husband, Scott Seaders; Sisters Patsy, Kathleen, Carol and Nannette; Cousin William “Bill” Whalen; several nieces and nephews, including Katey-Lynn, Denny, Billy, and Shannon; and many other family members and friends.

A service for Tim will be held at their church, date and time to be announced later. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.