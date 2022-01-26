Thomas W. Denig, 68, of Lakeland, FL died Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, New York 1953, he was the son of the late Joseph and Teresa Denig.

During his working career, Thomas was a manager in transportation logistics as well as a self-proclaimed phd in many areas of life.

He was best known for his gregarious personality, love for family especially his children, his sense of humor, kind & generous spirit, and excellent Italian cooking. He loved music, especially singing along to Jay and the Americans, dancing and gardening. He was known as Tom the Bomb to his friends and loved the country life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Bowers. He is survived by his first wife and friend Marie Rosa and their four children, Bridgette Crockett and her husband, Brian of Aston; Stephanie McAlee and her husband, Joseph of Garnet Valley; Corinne Povey and her husband, Wayne of Newtown Square; and Thomas Denig and his wife, Tiffany of Drexel Hill; grandchildren: Samuel, Tristan, Samantha, Ben, Laney, Tommy, Savannah, & Dalton.

Thomas was brother to the late Lawrence Denig of Tobyhanna, and survived by brothers Ronald Denig of Queens Village; Christopher Denig of Lakeland; and Frank Denig of Bradford and several nieces and nephews.

Thomas was cremated per his wishes. Memorial services will be in Pennsylvania and will be announced once arranged. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.