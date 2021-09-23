Thomas “Tommy” James Pollock, 62

Thomas James Pollock, a soldier of the Lord, age 62, a native of Lakeland, Florida. After a long 8 year battle with pancreatic cancer, Tommy went to be with his Lord on September 21, 2021.

At a young age, he began preparing himself academically for whatever the Lord had for his life. He graduated from Kathleen High School and continued his education at USF with a Master’s degree in Counseling. He served as a guidance counselor for 36 years and retired in 2021 from serving at Kathleen Elementary School.

Tommy was a lifelong member of Kathleen Baptist Church. He served his church well through the years as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon. He was awarded “Deacon Emeritus” on August 22nd of this year.

He was a world traveler, visiting 5 continents and 26 countries. He was very mission minded and made wherever he went a mission trip!

Tommy may not have had children of his own, but he viewed all 22 of his nieces and nephews as treasures and invested his life to them and sought to teach them to know and love Christ. This was his passion!

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Thomas James Pollock.

He is survived by his mother, Nell Day Pollock; sister Mary Nell Belyew and husband Jim; brother Ben Clark Pollock and wife Tina; sister Lee Ann Alford and husband Leonard; Nieces and nephews Gabriel Pollock and wife Miranda, Olivia Pollock, Ariana Huron and husband Ben, Christiana Bull and husband Robert, Sommer Lowman and husband Marquis, Thomas Pollock, Haley Day Alford, Jonathan Pollock, Mary Pollock, James Pollock, and Matt Belyew; Great Nieces and nephews Romeo, Theo and Keko Lowman, Ashlyn, Lillian and Kaelyn Bull, Oliver, Wesley and Jane Huron, Charity and Ben Jr. Pollock.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kathleen Baptist Church (3939 2nd St NW Lakeland, FL 33810). Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.