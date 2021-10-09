Thomas Richard Darby, 72, passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2021 of natural causes.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 17th, 1949, and at a young age moved to Lakeland, Florida with Thomas W Darby and aunts, Myrtle Murray and Myrna Moslen.

Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His passion for helping youth and young adults shined through in his 36 years at the Polk County School Board as an educator and administrator. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 48 years, Becky, son Todd, grandchildren Cassidy, William and Carsyn, as well as many beloved brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is being held on Wednesday, October 13th 2021 at 11 a.m. with a preceding visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida 33801. A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 S, Lakeland, Florida 33812. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.