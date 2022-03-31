Thomas Leo Gaiser, 89

Thomas Leo Gaiser, self-taught Engineer, loving, modest, kind man of highest moral character who led his family by example now walks with Jesus after passing away at home March 22, 2022, at age 89 after a long illness with his loving wife caring for his needs. He enjoyed sharing kind humor, like during old age saying if he knew he was going to live this long he would have taken better care of himself.

Childhood in Buffalo during WWII, graduating Buffalo Tech high school, then serving the Army in Japan on a Generals staff, his favorite story was when one morning he woke up in his bunk on the roof of the barracks staring at the sky, he was known to be a sound sleeper nicknamed Rip Van Winkle, seems during the night they carried his bunk to the roof as he slept. Lived in Tonawanda NY, worked at Bell Aerospace for 40 years on the Nike, Minuteman and Saturn space programs retiring to Lakeland Florida. He enjoyed 28 years of retirement with his wife, friends, golf and enjoyed many family visits to Florida. When asked how long it took him to get used to retirement, he said let me think about it, paused a few seconds for effect and said 15 minutes. He took life’s twists and turns in stride, never complained, enjoyed life’s simple pleasures, a Christian by practice and optimist at heart, talented artist, craftsman and jack-of-all-trades, he is sorely missed.

Beloved husband of 36 years to Diane Fay Gaiser (nee Caruso); dearest father of Thomas Ross (Michelle) Gaiser, David Charles (Crystal) Gaiser, John Frederick Gaiser and Lisa Marie (Mac) McCarthy and step-dad to Nic (Nelly) Caruso. Also survived by the mother of his children Marydel Minta Bochnowich (nee Wesson). Dear grandfather to Ross Thomas (Rachel) Gaiser, Jennalee Gaiser, Ashley May (Keith) Kennedy, David Gaiser, Jessica Gaiser, Ernest Gaiser, Marissa Gaiser, Elnora Gaiser and step-granddad to Alex Caruso, Lauran Caruso: great grandfather to Keira May Kennedy, Kelsey Ann Kennedy, Aurora Del Gaiser and Autumn Rae Gaiser; also survived by Nieces and Nephews. Son of the late Ernest and Elenora (nee Ruhle) Gaiser, Brother of Ernest (late Janice) Gaiser, late Eileen (Robert) Wagner (nee Gaiser), Charles (late Linda) Gaiser.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.