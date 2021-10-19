Theodore F Henderson, 92

Theodore Henderson was born to Samuel Jefferson Henderson and Lena White Henderson on April 13, 1929 in Jacob City, Florida. After the passing of his dear mother, his father later united in Holy Matrimony with Inez Bailey Henderson and together they raised a loving family.

He had a passion for cars and loved to tinker with and fix them up. He would later turn this passion toward his daughters, ensuring they knew how to work with cars themselves. He also had a passion for the outdoors and kept a well-manicured lawn. He would turn this passion into an entrepreneurial endeavor by building a successful lawn care business.

Theodore was blessed with daughter Christell Walker early in life. He would meet the love of his life, Juanita Jackson Henderson, and they would marry on January 20, 1951. They would raise five children together, including a son, Willie Henderson; three daughters, Carolyn Henderson Simmons (Henry, Sr.), Rebecca Henderson, and Sheila Henderson Knight (Alfred); and a special nephew, Sammy Smith. He was a long-time member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Lakeland, Florida.

Theodore was preceded in death by his wife Juanita; daughters Carolyn and Rebecca; nephew Sammy; and grandson Emery Knight (Tamika). He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Karl Henderson, Samuel Henderson, Jr. (Annie Lee), Clifford Eugene Jones (Sandra), and Emmanuel Henderson (Earline); and four sisters, Callie Henderson Ambers, Frances Henderson, Lillie Carolyn Barnes, and Shirley Henderson Pittman.

He leaves to mourn his loss, children Christell, Willie, and Sheila; grandsons, Omar Bullock, Henry Simmons, Jr. (Sisteria), and Adam Knight (Jasmine); granddaughters, Taisha Walker, Alicia Walker, Kelly Knight, and Kimberly Asgill (Michael); great grandsons, Desean Green, Xavier Green, Savion Bullock, Kensley Bullock, Wayman Perryman, Isaiah Perryman, Henry L. Simmons, III, Harrison Simmons, Jordan Preyer, and Jayden Knight; and great granddaughters, Daija Knight, Fallon Green, Jaiden Bullock, Sarai Green, Ava Perryman, and Blessing Bullock. He is also survived by one brother, Pastor Marvin Henderson (Irene); five sisters, Olivia Henderson Godbold, Eula Henderson Johnson, Everlyn Pittman (Joe), Josephine Henderson, and Latrice Henderson; and a host of other loving relatives and cherished friends.

There will be a graveside service held at the Garden of Peace Cemetery (102 East Spencer Street, Plant City, FL 33563) at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 22nd. Condolences may be sent to the family at Oldham Funeral Home.