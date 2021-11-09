Teresa Lyn Huneycutt, 61, of Lakeland gained her wings November 2, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born in Barberton, Ohio on August 30,1960 to Robert Terry and Bonnie Rowley. She had 7 brothers and sisters, Bob, Bill, Brenda, Barb, Cherie, Tammy, and Jaime whom all reside in Ohio.

At the age of 18, she moved to Florida to start her own life and begin her own family with her companion of 30 years Wayne. They raised 3 special kids together that were her pride and joy. She always put her family first in everything she did. They always enjoyed their time together, laughing and making memories. Must of all, she enjoyed being a mom, her best compliment ever being a “Maw” to all her grandchildren.

She also enjoyed her animals she had over the years. Her rooster Big Bird, her parrot Barney, her goats Millie and Billie plus many more.





We will always remember her special smile and her laugh that filled the air. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones. She survived by her loving companion Wayne, her daughters Misty and Mindy, her son Cory. Her grandchildren Brendon, Eric, Aubrey, Haedyn, Justin, Addyson, Isabelle, Brayleigh, Mason, Maycie, Breanna, Charley, and Elaina.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 12th at 4 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home – Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.