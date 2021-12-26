Teresa J. Daugherty, 63, passed peacefully into heaven on December 22, 2021. She was born on October 12, 1958, and she brought joy to her parents Vernon and Mildred (Hayes) Huchingson, when she arrived.

Teresa graduated from Lakeland High School, Class of 1976. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Terry Withrow, on October 14, 1976. Following her graduation, she worked in construction for Rick Strawbridge. She then worked for K-Mart where she made lifelong friends and had a great career.

Teresa enjoyed 19 years of marriage, and 2 children, with Terry before his passing in 1995. She found love, and a best friend, again with her husband Steve (Red), and married in 2003. They celebrated 18 wonderful years of marriage in October. Teresa thoroughly enjoyed life with her family. She was a dedicated wife, mom, and grandma who spent time daily with her kids and grandkids. She kept her home open to all her friends and family, and often became a second-mom to her children’s’ friends. Her hobbies included spending time with family, hunting with Red and friends in Ocala, her family ancestry, dates with her friend group, and crafting.

Teresa leaves behind her husband Red Daugherty and two sons: Robert Withrow and his wife Jessica, and Shawn Withrow and his wife Stephanie. She has 5 grandchildren: Jaydn, Robbie, Waylon, Julia, and Olivia who will miss her dearly.

Services will be on Wednesday December 29th, 2021 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland, FL. The family invites all who wish to remember Teresa to a visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.